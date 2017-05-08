Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-lap pass
Stenhouse earned the win in his 158th career start becoming the 11th driver to earn his first victory at the 2.66-mile track. "This is for all the guys at the shop," Stenhouse said.
