She accused a NASCAR champion of dome...

She accused a NASCAR champion of domestic violence and it ruined her life

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

But as she stood in front of a conference hall of suits at a university in Vermont, talking about her work as the CEO of a defense contracting company, she couldn't shake a feeling of dread every time an audience member checked their phone. What if they were googling her? And what if, during the Q&A portion of the program, they asked her about what they found on the first page of search results? It's moments like this when the 39-year-old mother regrets walking into the Dover Police Department two and a half years ago to file a domestic violence report against her ex-boyfriend, NASCAR star Kurt Busch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR? 16 hr ThomasA 10
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... Apr 30 Donate phart 20
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR Apr 26 Big phart 6
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 25 Happy Days 9
jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!! Apr 24 Cale 11 1
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr '17 Resurgence Phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC