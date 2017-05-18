Scott Dixon wins pole for 101st Indy 500

Scott Dixon wins pole for 101st Indy 500

It was quite a shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as the Fast 9 from Saturday's qualifying round competed for the pole. Dixon had the fastest pole run since 1996 with a four-lap average of 232.164 mph.

