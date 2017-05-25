Rossi defied pitfalls in 2016 by making relying on strategy
In this May 29, 2016, file photo, the car driven by Alexander Rossi is serviced during a pit stop in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Putting together the right pit crew can make all the difference on race day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|9 hr
|MorePharts
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|Bob
|4
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 23
|Cale 11
|1
|NASCAR YouTube channels
|May 22
|DaleJrs_chauffeur
|1
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|ShePhartts
|27
|"the All-Star Race was an absolute dud."
|May 22
|Cale 11
|1
|Toyota ADVATAGE
|May 20
|Cale 11
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC