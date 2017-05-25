Ron Hornaday Jr. becomes first from SoCal in NASCAR Hall of Fame
Ron Hornaday Jr., seen being honored with a street in his name in Palmdale in 2010, is a four-time NASCAR truck champion. In addition to Hornaday, the newest HOF members include Cup engine builder and owner Robert Yates; three-time Cup championship crew chief Ray Evernham; driver Red Bryon; and broadcaster Ken Squier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|Thu
|MorePharts
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Bob
|4
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 23
|Cale 11
|1
|NASCAR YouTube channels
|May 22
|DaleJrs_chauffeur
|1
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|ShePhartts
|27
|"the All-Star Race was an absolute dud."
|May 22
|Cale 11
|1
|Toyota ADVATAGE
|May 20
|Cale 11
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC