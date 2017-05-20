Outback Steakhouse is giving away free Bloomin' Onions today - here's how to get one
Outback Steakhouse is giving away free Bloomin' Onions on Monday because NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick finished in the top 10 in a race this weekend. To pick up your free Bloomin' Onion, customers can visit any Outback location and tell the waiter that they are there for "Bloomin' Monday."
