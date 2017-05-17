Nine drivers named to 2017 NASCAR Nex...

Nine drivers named to 2017 NASCAR Next class

Read more: Motorsport.com

NASCAR on Tuesday unveiled its latest "NASCAR Next" class - a group of nine aspiring drivers who comprise an industry-wide initiative designed to showcase rising young stars in racing. This year's class has already amassed 40 wins, 124 top-10 finishes in 148 NASCAR starts during the 2016 and 2017 seasons to date and the group includes three series champions.

