NASCAR's Kasey Kahne pockets $1K at Lincoln The World of Outlaws picked up a feature win over the Pennsylvania Posse. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/sports/2017/05/18/nascars-kasey-kahne-pockets-1-k-lincoln/331384001/ Street to Strip is a summer-long program to teach street racers how to properly race on the track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.