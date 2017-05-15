NASCAR's Almirola out of hospital after fracturing vertebra
NASCAR driver Aric Almirola was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center on Sunday, a day after he fractured a vertebra during a fiery wreck at Kansas Speedway. Almirola was trailing Joey Logano and Danica Patrick when a broken brake rotor on Logano's car sent him and Patrick into the wall entering the first turn.
