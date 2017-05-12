NASCAR Whelen Modified race at Langle...

NASCAR Whelen Modified race at Langley Speedway scheduled for...

Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Langley 150 is still scheduled to run at Langley Speedway on Saturday. However, if the rain persists well into Saturday afternoon, the race could be moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. track general manager Chuck Hall said.

