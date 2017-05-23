NASCAR shakes up schedule for 2018 an...

NASCAR shakes up schedule for 2018 and adds road course

NASCAR announced several changes to its 2018 schedule Tuesday, including new tracks for the final 11 races of the season. Indianapolis Motor Speedway will become the 26th race of the Cup season and the final chance to set next year's playoff field.

