NASCAR says no to Carl Long's vaping logo
Carl Long was forced to strip the logo of Colorado-based marijuana vaping company Veedverks from his car Friday after NASCAR said it violated rules governing sponsorship and paint schemes. The logo was plastered on Long's green and yellow No.
