NASCAR results at Kansas: Martin Truex Jr. wins race marred by scary wreck
Martin Truex Jr. finished what he started last spring at Kansas Speedway, dominating the Go Bowling 400 but this time it ended with a win. Martin Truex Jr. finished what he started last spring at Kansas Speedway, dominating the Go Bowling 400, but this time it ended with a win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|7 hr
|Hilton Head
|21
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|20 hr
|Pointing pharts
|2
|17 years ago today
|Sat
|Hilton Head
|4
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|Fri
|Thats phartz
|6
|How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16)
|May 9
|Jim flegg
|3
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC