NASCAR hopes softer tires return the magic to All-Star race

A green-lettered soft tire is shown with the standard tires during practice for Saturday's NASCAR Cup series All-Star auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Friday, May 19, 2017. NASCAR is allowing teams to use a tire with a softer tread that will generate speeds up to a half-a-second per lap faster during the All-Star race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.