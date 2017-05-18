NASCAR hopes softer tires return the ...

NASCAR hopes softer tires return the magic to All-Star race

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A green-lettered soft tire is shown with the standard tires during practice for Saturday's NASCAR Cup series All-Star auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Friday, May 19, 2017. NASCAR is allowing teams to use a tire with a softer tread that will generate speeds up to a half-a-second per lap faster during the All-Star race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Toyota ADVATAGE 10 hr Fedup 1
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 19 hr truth 10
Danica's post-accident interview May 15 Fed Up With Danica 2
What's wrong with NASCAR May 14 Hilton Head 21
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
17 years ago today May 13 Hilton Head 4
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,146,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC