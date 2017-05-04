NASCAR driver's car emblazoned with Clemson national championship design for Talladega
Ed Pompa's car is emblazoned with Clemson Tigers designs; he will race it in the ARCA Series' General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. NASCAR driver Ed Pompa will drive a car celebrating Clemson University's football national championship when he competes in the General Tire 200 this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.
