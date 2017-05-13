NASCAR driver Aric Almirola airlifted to hospital after fiery crash at Kansas
NASCAR driver Aric Almirola was airlifted to a hospital after his involvement in a fiery crash at Kansas Speedway during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Joey Logano and Danica Patrick were uninjured.
