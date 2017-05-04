NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes...

NASCAR Cup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes pole at Talladega

11 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the pole for only the second time in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday when he takes the green flag for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. It's his first pole since his rookie season of 2013.

