NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick on pole at Charlotte

Kevin Harvick claimed his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2017 on Thursday when he posted a 27.918-second/193.424 mph lap in the third of three rounds of qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600. It's his second-career pole at Charlotte "The cars in qualifying were a lot looser than they were in practice, and just based on past experience here, it was a handful through one and two," Harvick said.

