NASCAR Cup: Fanatics bringing haulers back to tracks
Fanatics, the sports retail company that sells merchandise at NASCAR race tracks, is overhauling its at-the-track sales model by somewhat returning to merchandise haulers to have multiple sales points at the track. The new sales model, set to roll out later this month at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is being described as a hybrid between the old hauler model and the tent "superstore" model.
