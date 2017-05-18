NASCAR Cup: Ernie Cope is A.J. Allmen...

NASCAR Cup: Ernie Cope is A.J. Allmendinger's new crew chief

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

Ernie Cope is the new crew chief on the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team of A.J. Allmendinger in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 2 hr MustPhartzz 19
Toyota ADVATAGE Sat Cale 11 3
Danica's post-accident interview May 15 Fed Up With Danica 2
What's wrong with NASCAR May 14 Hilton Head 21
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
17 years ago today May 13 Hilton Head 4
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC