NASCAR Cup: Ernie Cope is A.J. Allmendinger's new crew chief
Ernie Cope is the new crew chief on the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team of A.J. Allmendinger in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
