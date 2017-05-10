NASCAR: Brad Keselowski LIS penalty from Phoenix stands, final appeal fails
A final appeals officer has upheld NASCAR 's penalty against Team Penske and Brad Keselowski's No. 2 team for having too much skew in the rear suspension after the March 19 race at Phoenix International Raceway.
