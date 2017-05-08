NASCAR at Talladega: AJ Allmendinger spins out Chase Elliott to cause 17-car 'big one'
AJ Allmendinger spun out Chase Elliott with 20 laps to go, creating a logjam at the Geico 500. Allmendinger's car went upside-down, but he was able to walk away under his own power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|1 hr
|Hilton Head
|11
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|Sun
|Snakebit
|13
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 25
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Apr 24
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC