NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames ...

NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former team for Chase Elliott's collision on pit road

There are 2 comments on the Sporting News story from 2 hrs ago, titled NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former team for Chase Elliott's collision on pit road. In it, Sporting News reports that:

Gordon drove the No. 24 car for 23 full seasons until Elliott took over last season but was quick to point out a mistake by the team.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Nascarsux

United States

#1 1 hr ago
Pointing out the ovious . ..whats wrong with that
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pointing pharts

United States

#2 1 hr ago
Out pharts
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's wrong with NASCAR 1 hr Nascarsux 20
17 years ago today 8 hr Hilton Head 4
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... Fri Thats phartz 6
How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16) May 9 Jim flegg 3
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... May 9 Hires phart 2
Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR? May 7 Snakebit 13
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC