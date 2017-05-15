NASCAR adds a fourth stage to Coca-Co...

NASCAR adds a fourth stage to Coca-Cola 600

9 hrs ago

NASCAR added a fourth stage to the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR adds a fourth stage to Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR added a fourth stage to the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qjmNMf NASCAR's Aric Almirola was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center after getting into a fiery crash at the Go Bowling 400. NASCAR added a fourth stage to the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, announcing the news Monday morning ahead of the May 28 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

