Nascar 28 mins ago 11:02 p.m.Danica P...

Nascar 28 mins ago 11:02 p.m.Danica Patrick takes wild ride in fiery wreck at Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Danica Patrick's frustrating season continued Saturday night when Joey Logano turned into her entering the first turn and sent the No. 10 car headfirst into the wall at Kansas Speedway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's wrong with NASCAR 7 hr Hilton Head 21
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... 20 hr Pointing pharts 2
17 years ago today Sat Hilton Head 4
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... Fri Thats phartz 6
How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16) May 9 Jim flegg 3
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... May 9 Hires phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,012,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC