Nascar 28 mins ago 11:02 p.m.Danica Patrick takes wild ride in fiery wreck at Kansas
Danica Patrick's frustrating season continued Saturday night when Joey Logano turned into her entering the first turn and sent the No. 10 car headfirst into the wall at Kansas Speedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|7 hr
|Hilton Head
|21
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|20 hr
|Pointing pharts
|2
|17 years ago today
|Sat
|Hilton Head
|4
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|Fri
|Thats phartz
|6
|How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16)
|May 9
|Jim flegg
|3
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC