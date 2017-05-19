Mt. Juliet racer Joseph Meyer hopes his luck improves this season.

If the racing team of Mt. Juliet driver Joseph Meyer had a theme song, it probably would be a version of the mournful old Hee Haw melody: "My goal this season? Just to have a little good luck for a change," says Joseph, who kicked off the season earlier this spring at Fairgrounds Speedway with a 17th-place finish in the Super Late Model 100.

