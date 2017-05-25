Monaco Grand Prix 2017: Nelson Piquet...

Monaco Grand Prix 2017: Nelson Piquet Jr.'s dream weekend in Principality

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Monaco is a home from home for a number of leading motorsport drivers and of course once a year they even get to race around the Principality's racing circuit, either in Formula One or Formula E. So who better than Formula E driver Nelson Piquet Jr -- the son of triple F1 world champion Nelson -- to provide a lowdown on spending a dream weekend in Monaco. Then, if there's one thing F1 drivers know how to do well, it's celebrate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro... Thu MorePharts 2
NBC sucks (Jul '16) Wed Bob 4
NACAR has lost its mind May 23 Cale 11 1
NASCAR YouTube channels May 22 DaleJrs_chauffeur 1
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft May 22 ShePhartts 27
"the All-Star Race was an absolute dud." May 22 Cale 11 1
Toyota ADVATAGE May 20 Cale 11 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,315,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC