Marconi Abreu shares his enthusiasm for NASCAR racing in Europe

The 36-year-old Belo Horizonte, Brazil native raced everything from Formula 3 to Formula 2000 cars all over North America and his native South America before he decided to compete full-time in Europe's on NASCAR-sanctioned series in 2016. His first season saw him place 2nd in Challenger Trophy in ELITE 1 at the end of a season-long battle with Dario Caso and Jerry De Weerdt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.