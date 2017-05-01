Logano pulls away to win in Richmond

Logano pulls away to win in Richmond

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Joey Logano smiled as if he'd stolen something and got away with it, and that wasn't far from the truth. Logano passed distracted and dominant Penske Racing teammate Brad Keselowski on one restart and then pulled away on another with about 20 laps to go to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR? 10 hr WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... Sun Donate phart 20
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR Apr 26 Big phart 6
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 25 Happy Days 9
jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!! Apr 24 Cale 11 1
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC