Logano pulls away to win in Richmond
Joey Logano smiled as if he'd stolen something and got away with it, and that wasn't far from the truth. Logano passed distracted and dominant Penske Racing teammate Brad Keselowski on one restart and then pulled away on another with about 20 laps to go to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway on Sunday.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|10 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Sun
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 25
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Apr 24
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
