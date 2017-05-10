Kyle Busch heads to Kansas with new sense of optimism
In this March 12, 2017, file photo, Kyle Busch walks away from his smoking car in pit lane at the end of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. The near-misses that have plagued Kyle Busch all season would have eaten away at him earlier in his career, when he was less secure not only of his driving ability but of himself.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|3 hr
|Herea phart
|2
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|Wed
|Hilton Head
|19
|How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16)
|May 9
|Jim flegg
|3
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|May 7
|Snakebit
|13
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
