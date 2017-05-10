Kyle Busch heads to Kansas with new sense of optimism
The near-misses that have plagued Kyle Busch all season would have eaten away at him earlier in his career, when he was less secure not only of his driving ability but of himself. But a lot has happened in a few short years: He sustained serious injuries during a 2015 crash at Daytona, returned that season to win his first Cup championship and along the way watched his wife give birth to a baby boy after they spent years struggling to conceive.
