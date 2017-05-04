Justin Haley wins ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway
Justin Haley won the rain-delayed ARCA Racing Series event at Talladega Superspeedway in the first restrictor-plate start of his career. Only eligible to race at Talladega after turning 18 late last month, Haley held off Andy Seuss in an overtime finish in MDM Motorsports' No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|Fri
|ThomasA
|12
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 25
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Apr 24
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr '17
|Resurgence Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC