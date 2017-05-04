Joey Logano, Penske penalized following victory at Richmond
NASCAR has penalized Joey Logano four days after his win at Richmond International Raceway, essentially stripping him of all benefits that came with the Monster Cup Series victory. The sanctioning body issued Logano and Team Penske a L1 penalty on Thursday for a rear suspension violation.
