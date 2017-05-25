Is your favorite NASCAR driver going to be in Cars 3NASCAR's young guns get characters in Cars 3
Pixar wants to promote its new " Cars 3 " movie and NASCAR wants to get younger fans, so the two mega entertainment entities formed "a promotional partnership" to the benefit of each. As a result, you'll not only get to see characters based on many of your favorite drivers in the movie when it comes out June 16, you already might have seen full-size Cars characters at your favorite track.
