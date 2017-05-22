IndyCar driver Scott Dixon, retired racer Dario Franchitti robbed at Taco Bell
IndyCar driver Scott Dixon, retired racer Dario Franchitti robbed at Taco Bell According to Indianapolis metropolitan police, juvenile suspects have been arrested. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://usat.ly/2rKEyBl Hours after winning the Indy 500 pole, Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint at an Indianapolis Taco Bell, along with Dario Franchitti and Dixon's wife Emma .
