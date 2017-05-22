Indy begins new century with faster s...

Indy begins new century with faster speeds, wide-open field

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Fernando Alonso, left, of Spain, takes a photo with a member of his crew after he qualified during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Indianapolis. . Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, celebrates with his wife, Emma, and children, Poppy and Tilly, after winning the pole for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Indianapo... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NASCAR YouTube channels 1 hr DaleJrs_chauffeur 1
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 7 hr Im phartss 29
"the All-Star Race was an absolute dud." 12 hr Cale 11 1
Toyota ADVATAGE May 20 Cale 11 3
Danica's post-accident interview May 15 Fed Up With Danica 2
What's wrong with NASCAR May 14 Hilton Head 21
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC