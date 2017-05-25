Indy 500 winners Castroneves, Kanaan ...

Indy 500 winners Castroneves, Kanaan face uncertain futures

12 hrs ago Read more: Bluffton Today

Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves watched from afar as NASCAR stars Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart retired and Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced that he will step away after the season. After all, there's no denying that Castroneves and fellow 42-year-old IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan are in the backstretch of their racing careers.

Chicago, IL

