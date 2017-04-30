I-465 bridge in Indianapolis that was...

I-465 bridge in Indianapolis that was damaged set to reopen

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A bridge over Interstate 465 in Indianapolis is about to reopen to traffic after it was badly damaged in January when it was hit by a semitrailer's load. The state highway department is planning a ceremony Monday morning to mark completion of rebuilding the Rockville Road/U.S. 36 bridge on the city's west side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR? 16 hr WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... Sun Donate phart 20
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR Apr 26 Big phart 6
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 25 Happy Days 9
jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!! Apr 24 Cale 11 1
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC