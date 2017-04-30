I-465 bridge in Indianapolis that was damaged set to reopen
A bridge over Interstate 465 in Indianapolis is about to reopen to traffic after it was badly damaged in January when it was hit by a semitrailer's load. The state highway department is planning a ceremony Monday morning to mark completion of rebuilding the Rockville Road/U.S. 36 bridge on the city's west side.
