Hit by NASCAR penalty, Lagano says team is not cheating
"I think we push as hard as we can because we're looking for hundredths of a second, every race team is," "We're going to have to push as hard as we can to be successful, and sometimes you go over that line. Apparently, every now and again, you may, but you have to find that edge and get right to it, and it's a fine line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|12 hr
|Nascarsux
|9
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|14 hr
|Snakebit
|13
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 25
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Apr 24
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC