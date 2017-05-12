Ricky Stenhouse Jr., still basking in glow of first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win, at Talladega Superspeedway, receives lunch invitation from Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Here's one lunch date NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won't want to miss Ricky Stenhouse Jr., still basking in glow of first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win, at Talladega Superspeedway, receives lunch invitation from Mississippi governor Phil Bryant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.