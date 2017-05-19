Having only NASCAR drivers broadcast is genius With these eight drivers, it could be wildly entertaining. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/nascar-drivers-fox-sports-broadcast-booth-xfinity-series-pocono-raceway-kevin-harvick-joey-logano-danica-patrick One of NASCAR's best, must-see TV moments is happening when some of the biggest names in the Cup Series won't even be on the track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.