Harrison Burton wins ARCA race at Tol...

Harrison Burton wins ARCA race at Toledo Speedway

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

Harrison Burton raced to his first ARCA Racing Series victory Sunday in only his second career start, rallying to catch Dalton Sargeant at Toledo Speedway. Burton, the 16-year-old son of former NASCAR Cup driver Jeff Burton, overcame a stall on his first pit stop and passed Sargeant with eight laps to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"the All-Star Race was an absolute dud." 1 hr Cale 11 1
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 2 hr IsPhartze 25
Toyota ADVATAGE Sat Cale 11 3
Danica's post-accident interview May 15 Fed Up With Danica 2
What's wrong with NASCAR May 14 Hilton Head 21
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
17 years ago today May 13 Hilton Head 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,719 • Total comments across all topics: 281,197,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC