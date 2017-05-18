Harrison Burton wins ARCA race at Toledo Speedway
Harrison Burton raced to his first ARCA Racing Series victory Sunday in only his second career start, rallying to catch Dalton Sargeant at Toledo Speedway. Burton, the 16-year-old son of former NASCAR Cup driver Jeff Burton, overcame a stall on his first pit stop and passed Sargeant with eight laps to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"the All-Star Race was an absolute dud."
|1 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|2 hr
|IsPhartze
|25
|Toyota ADVATAGE
|Sat
|Cale 11
|3
|Danica's post-accident interview
|May 15
|Fed Up With Danica
|2
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|May 14
|Hilton Head
|21
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|17 years ago today
|May 13
|Hilton Head
|4
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC