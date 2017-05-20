HALLMAN: RIR has become a case study for NASCAR's attendance decline
One of the tough things about writing a column regarding stock car racing is that once in a while you feel compelled to shrug off the racing itself and write about the sport's struggles as an industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|9 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|9
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 25
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Apr 24
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC