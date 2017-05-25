Gamecocks NASCAR Truck Series entry to return for Friday race at Charlotte

The Bolen Motorsports entry bearing South Carolina's athletic logo will participate in Friday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at the 1.5-mile oval in Concord, N.C. It will be the second appearance for the vehicle, which driver Ross Chastain piloted to a seventh-place finish earlier this season at Martinsville Speedway. USC teamed with truck owner Jeff Bolen, a South Carolina alum, for a Martinsville event that coincided with both the men's and women's basketball programs participating in the Final Four.

