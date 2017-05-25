Gamecocks NASCAR Truck Series entry t...

Gamecocks NASCAR Truck Series entry to return for Friday race at Charlotte

Read more: Post and Courier

The Bolen Motorsports entry bearing South Carolina's athletic logo will participate in Friday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at the 1.5-mile oval in Concord, N.C. It will be the second appearance for the vehicle, which driver Ross Chastain piloted to a seventh-place finish earlier this season at Martinsville Speedway. USC teamed with truck owner Jeff Bolen, a South Carolina alum, for a Martinsville event that coincided with both the men's and women's basketball programs participating in the Final Four.

Chicago, IL

