Friday Night Fireworks, NASCAR appearances highlight Barons homestand starting Wednesday
The Birmingham Barons come back to Regions Field for a 5-game homestand beginning Wed., May 4, featuring a number of special promotions. Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. game is AAA Wednesday with special promotions for AAA members, and also features a "soft" opening of the new Switchyard on 14th food and bar Airstreams area in the front of the stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|10
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 25
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Apr 24
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr '17
|Resurgence Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC