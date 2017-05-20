Drivers and Teams Tune Up at NASCAR T...

Drivers and Teams Tune Up at NASCAR Test Fest

The roar of NASCAR XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series engines filled the air on Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as NASCAR Test Fest gave teams a rare tune-up session before the 10 Days of NASCAR Thunder May 19-28. Ryan Blaney - who is still searching for his first XFINITY Series victory at Charlotte - topped the charts with a 29.254-second lap at 184.590 miles per hour.

