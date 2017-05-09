Dale Earnhardt Jr. will go from racing to home renovation on TV show next year
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will go from racing to home renovation on TV show next year Driver will team with his wife and renovate a home in Key West on DIY Network show. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: https://usat.ly/2prLTV4 Earnhardt, who will retire at the end of the current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, announced Tuesday he will team with his wife, Amy, for a DIY Network show that will begin airing next year.
