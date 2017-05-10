Cowabunga, dude! Bart Simpsona s voic...

Cowabunga, dude! Bart Simpsona s voice coming to Auto Club Dragway

Don't be alarmed if you're passing past Auto Club Dragway on Saturday and happened to hear Bart Simpson on the public address system. Actually, it's quite possible at the Antique Nationals, an original nostalgia drag race.

