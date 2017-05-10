Chiefs' Johnson hopes to return from ...

Chiefs' Johnson hopes to return from injury by training camp

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The Chiefs linebacker was the honorary pace car driver for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, the first time he's ever attended a live race. He spent the afternoon touring the garage area and watching how a different set of pro athletes prepare for competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... 1 hr Pointing pharts 2
What's wrong with NASCAR 1 hr Nascarsux 20
17 years ago today 8 hr Hilton Head 4
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... Fri Thats phartz 6
How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16) May 9 Jim flegg 3
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... May 9 Hires phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC