Channing Tatum plans heist during NAS...

Channing Tatum plans heist during NASCAR race in upcoming film

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Who would have ever thought after Channing Tatum was a side character in Coach Carter that he would be the star he is today working with the great directors he has had a chance to work with? It may be unbelievable, but it is true. Tatum's Tour de Force was the Magic Mike series, for which he was critically acclaimed for his acting chops and ability to show the true grit of a character, not just his dance moves and washboard abs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... 1 hr Pointing pharts 2
What's wrong with NASCAR 1 hr Nascarsux 20
17 years ago today 8 hr Hilton Head 4
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... Fri Thats phartz 6
How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16) May 9 Jim flegg 3
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... May 9 Hires phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC