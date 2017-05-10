Channing Tatum plans heist during NASCAR race in upcoming film
Who would have ever thought after Channing Tatum was a side character in Coach Carter that he would be the star he is today working with the great directors he has had a chance to work with? It may be unbelievable, but it is true. Tatum's Tour de Force was the Magic Mike series, for which he was critically acclaimed for his acting chops and ability to show the true grit of a character, not just his dance moves and washboard abs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|1 hr
|Pointing pharts
|2
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|1 hr
|Nascarsux
|20
|17 years ago today
|8 hr
|Hilton Head
|4
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|Fri
|Thats phartz
|6
|How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16)
|May 9
|Jim flegg
|3
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC